A man was arrested for two drug-related offences, including drug-driving, while driving through Pembrokeshire yesterday, when his vehicle was stop-checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
The man was arrested after the stop-check in Slebech on the morning of Monday, February 7, when he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
Officers also arrested the man for possession of cannabis. He was then taken into custody to provide blood samples.
He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of the samples, while also being issued with an out of court disposal for cannabis possession.
