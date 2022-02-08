A SEX offender with a fetish for mannequins engaged in an act of self-abuse on the Carmarthen-Whitland train in front of passengers, including a young schoolgirl, a court heard.

The child was so disgusted by what was happening during the incident last December she took a photo on her phone and then alerted the guard.

Warehouse worker Mark Williams, also known as Osian Winters, claimed he had – instead - performed a simulated sex act on a sex toy which he says he had found in a pub.

Williams was found in possession of such a ‘toy,’ but Swansea Crown Court heard the colour and shape did not match the picture taken by the girl.

Williams, aged 28, who claims he is addicted to self-abuse, has a long history of sexual offences involving children, and of committing sex acts in public.

These include self-abuse while looking at mannequins in shop windows.

Prosecuting, Jim Davis said Williams was seen abusing himself "in clear view of everybody in the carriage,” including the young girl, who, when the train arrived in Whitland and Williams got off, reported the matter to the train manager.

Williams was recognised on CCTV footage by a police officer.

He was arrested on December 21, and in police interview denied the offence, telling officers he was engaging in a simulated sex act with a sex toy "he found in a public house".

Williams, of Lammas Steet, Carmarthen, had previously pleaded guilty to outraging public decency.

Williams has multiple previous convictions for offences of a sexual nature.

In 2016 he was made the subject of sexual harm prevention order after being convicted of six counts of causing or inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of possessing indecent images.

A community order was imposed on Williams in September 2018 after he was caught on CCTV abusing himself while looking at mannequins in the window of Carmarthen’s Topshop clothes store.

Williams also has numerous convictions for breaching court orders designed to control his online activities.

Defending, James Hartson said Williams asked him to apologise to the girl in the carriage, stressing he had not targeted her.

He said what had started out as a ‘coping strategy’ for Williams had effectively become an addiction to self-abuse which had developed into public self-abuse.

Williams was sentenced to 18 months in jail and was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.