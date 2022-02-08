Neyland Cricket Club has received its new indoor league playing kit, after becoming national champions for an eighth time.
The Pembrokeshire-based cricket club has received its new kit, sponsored by More Wealth Management.
This comes after Sunday’s victory against Pentyrch and Ynystawe to become Welsh indoor cricket champions for the eighth time in 11 years.
Henry Durrant, a member of the club and financial adviser at More Wealth Management, said: “We at More Wealth Management are delighted to support Neyland Cricket Club with their indoor league endeavours with this new coloured kit.”
Sean Hannon, team captain added: “Thank you to Henry and the team at More Wealth Management for their generous support, we love the kit and look forward to wearing it as we continue in this years competition and in the years to come.”
