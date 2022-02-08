Love is nearly in the air and now is the time to start preparing for Valentine's Day.

There are plenty of things you could get that special someone or Galentine this year, including some nice stationery.

We have found some of our favourite items for you to buy the one you love.

Here are some of the best Valentine's Day-themed stationery from Paperchase, Papier and more...

Treat that someone special to some themed stationery this Valentine's Day (Canva)

Valentine's Day Stationery

We love this Chequered Hearts Notebook, which comes in softback or hardback from £16.99 at Papier.

What better way to show your love than a Valentine's Day photo book, which can have up to 30 photos in and be customised directly from Facebook or your phone.

This Full of Heart Notecard Set can be personalised with your love's name and comes with white envelopes for just £22.

Show someone you care by sending them a heartfelt letter using these Purple Fold and Send Letters from Paperchase.

We love this Multicolour Heart Faces Tissue Paper, which is perfect for wrapping up your presents and is just £3 for three sheets.

Why not create a book with all your memories together with this Jam packed full of love scrapbook from Paperchase.

Our top picks from Not On The High Street include this Personalised Bloom 2022 Weekly Diary and this Personalised Stationery Gift Set.