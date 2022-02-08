Valentine’s Day is nearly here and if you’re looking for an extravagant way to show your love, then how about a romantic getaway to a sunny island.
In time for Valentine’s Day, Emirates has launched special fares to five paradise islands so you can take in the day in luxury.
And, if you’re a Skywards member you can get an additional 10% off! Log in or join Emirates Skywards and book using the code “ISLANDS” by February 14 2022 to save an extra 10% off.
Prices start from £499 and include locations such as Maldives, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and many more.
Emirates passengers can take advantage of the special fares by booking a return trip here from February 7 to February 14 2022, with fares available in both Economy and Business Class.
Emirates Valentine’s getaways
Whether you’re seeking a beach getaway, a relaxing retreat or simply soaking up the sun, it’s the best time to take a romantic island holiday.
Emirates currently operates high-frequency flights to the Seychelles, Mauritius, Sri-Lanka, Maldives and Phuket island in Thailand, from its hub, Dubai International Airport.
Emirates advises customers to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.
For more information and how to book, visit the Emirates website.
