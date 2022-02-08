MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Stephen Crabb, has welcomed new figures showing that 6,000 employees across the region have been automatically enrolled into a workplace pension scheme.
A total of 1,870 employers in the area have used the scheme to provide pensions for their staff.
Recent figures also show that participation in the UK Government scheme has grown from four per cent in 2012 to 86 per cent in 2020.
Previously, 55 per cent of eligible employees were participating in workplace pensions, with 88 per cent now taking part.
Commenting on the figures, Mr Crabb stated: “Without doubt, the auto enrolment scheme has been a great success in getting millions more people onto the pensions ladder.
“The overwhelming majority of eligible workers are now saving for their future retirement and building financial security. I am delighted to see that an estimated 6,000 employees in Preseli Pembrokeshire have been enrolled into a workplace pension.”
“We have a great many small employers in the county who traditionally have not been able to provide a company pension scheme. With auto enrolment, it has become much easier and I am delighted to see so many local businesses making use of it.”
