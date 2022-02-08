A Pembrokeshire school is supporting Children’s Mental Health Week, which is taking place this week (Monday, February 7, to Sunday, February 13).
Milford Haven School is supporting the week, which has the theme of ‘Growing Together’ for this year’s campaign.
The aim of the annual campaign is to raise awareness about children’s mental health, and to support children to speak about any mental health issues they may be having.
The theme is based on people growing emotionally and finding ways to help each other grow, whether that be through challenges and setbacks or growing to a new possibility or potential.
For Children’s Mental Health Week, people are encouraged to consider how they have grown, what they need to help them grow, and how they can help others grow too.
People are also encouraged to participate in several activities to help improve their mental health, including:
- Get eight hours of sleep
- Do breathing exercises
- Go for a walk
- Read a book
- Drink two litres of water
- Do 30 minutes of yoga
- Catch up with a friend
- Try a five-minute meditation
- Listen to a podcast
- Write down what you are grateful for
