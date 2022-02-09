Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a new online tool which allows people to speak about areas across west Wales where people may feel unsafe.
The new ‘StreetSafe’ online tool allows people to report areas where they have felt unsafe while spending time there. Perhaps a reason of that could be:
- Feeling like you’re being followed
- Poor lighting
- Derelict buildings
- Overgrown trees or hedges making visibility poor
The tool allows people to anonymously tell Dyfed-Powys Police or its partners about where and why they have felt unsafe, “so that together we can change things for the better.”
A spokesperson from the force said: “StreetSafe isn’t a place for reporting crimes and non-emergency incidents to the police, for that head to https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/ro/report/. In an emergency, always call 999.”
To visit the StreetSafe tool, visit https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/notices/street-safe/street-safe/
