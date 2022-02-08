Ryanair has taken aim at Boris Johnson on Safer Internet Day.

UK Safer Internet Centre coordinates Safer Internet Day, an annual day to promote online safety.

Starting as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004 the day has grown into a global initiative now celebrated in around 200 countries and territories worldwide.

#PlayYourPart and start a conversation with your child about online gaming this #SaferInternetDay.



Whilst bullying may occur in online gaming, you can use our top tips for parents and carers to help your child navigate to a safe online experience.https://t.co/EI81j6XAzj pic.twitter.com/13JdvT20wG — UK Safer Internet Centre (@UK_SIC) February 7, 2022

Ryanair takes aim at Boris Johnson

The online awareness day falls on the day Boris Johnson is resisting fresh demands to apologise for the Jimmy Savile smear he levelled at Sir Keir Starmer after police had to rescue the Labour leader from a mob.

Sir Keir was bundled into a police car for protection near Parliament on Monday as he faced baseless allegations of “protecting paedophiles” from protesters shouting about Savile.

At least six Conservatives, including a former Cabinet minister, joined MPs from across the political spectrum in linking the harassment to the baseless claim which Mr Johnson made while under pressure over the partygate scandal.

The budget airline using the trending hashtag for Online Safety Day poked fun the at Prime Minister.

Sharing an image showing the mute option on Mr Johnson’s official Twitter account the airline tweeted: “Ah, much better.”

The tweet sparked reaction from customers on social media.

One social media user replied: “I get the ever so slight impression that Ryanair may possibly not like Boris Johnson? Might be wrong!”

“Aahhh look at you getting all political and dividing your customer base,” warned another.

A third tweeted: “You hadn't done it already??”