Coming to Pembrokeshire next week is an art exhibition, with pieces from an artist who was recently a finalist in the world-famous Wildlife Artist of the Year Award.
Tom Shepherd will be displaying his work in Haverhub on Quay Street in Haverfordwest, with the exhibition running from Monday, February 14, to Friday, March 11.
Tom, who has seen his work in international galleries, will be running workshops and courses while in Haverfordwest.
His watercolour painting workshops will take place on Saturday, February 19, between 10am and 4pm with a price of £35.
To find out more about the watercolour painting workshops, visit www.tomshepherdart.com/haverhub-exhibiton
Furthermore, he will also be hosting a demonstration evening from 6pm to 7.30pm on Friday, February 18, with tickets at £5 which includes a welcome drink. In order to book on to this, visit www.haverhub.org.uk/events/tom-shepherd/
The exhibition is a celebration of watercolour over a variety of subjects. About his work, Tom said: “For me the vibrant free flowing nature of watercolours makes it the perfect medium to capture the atmosphere, colour and light of any subject!”
Another exhibition is scheduled for later in the year at Oriel-Y-Parc in St Davids.
