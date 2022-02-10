A MILFORD Haven woman, who admitted the possession of a substantial number of diazepam tablets, had them to help her sister, a court heard.
Toni Morgan, of Richard John Road, pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 8, to being in possession of the pills.
In stating the facts of the case prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan said that, on September 23, 55-year-old Morgan had been driving along the Cleddau Bridge at Neyland with a youth – who cannot be named for legal reasons - in the passenger’s seat.
Police stopped the vehicle and searched both Morgan and the youth, finding the 80 diazepam tablets.
In mitigation it was explained that Morgan had acquired the tablets to try help her sister who was suffering with sleeping issues.
Defending, Tom Lloyd went on to say: "My client was fully co-operative with the police's desire to stop and search."
It was said the pills had been purchased for £55.
Morgan was given a conditional discharge for 18 months and made to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £22.
The outstanding debt is to be paid within 28 days.
