There have been 141 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
PHW figures for today (Tuesday, February 8), state there were 85 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 33 in Pembrokeshire and 23 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 76,753 – 42,845 in Carmarthenshire, 22,997 in Pembrokeshire and 10,911 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on January 30 there were 26,681 lateral flow testing episodes – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 3,035 were positive.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 685 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,107 new cases of coronavirus and no new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 793,773 cases and 6,872 deaths.
There have been 5,842 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,514,378 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,373,251 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,851,613 people and 54,146 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
