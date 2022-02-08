Pembroke Bridge Club returned to face-to-face cards action last week, and the results were as follows:
Tuesday 1st February: 8 Tables - Top N/S Peter Milewski & Graham Hadlow 63.49 2nd Derek Earle & Cindy Middleton 59.92 3rd Kevin Thomas & Liz Crockford 57.24 4th Julie Milewski & Irene Delahunty 54.76
Top E/W Tony Cookson & Wayne Jenkins 63.19 2nd John Seal & John Bowen 55.90 3rd Pat Francis & Helen Morgan 55.56 4th Kath & Tony Brown 51.74
Wednesday 2nd: 8 Tables: Joint 1st Julie Milewski & Irene Delahunty / Vida Halford & Glenda Roberts 59.92 3rd Carmel Wiseman & Peter Milewski 57.94 4th Mike Baker & Peter Milewski 5th Irene Warlow & Anne Marie Pagett 54.76 6th Betsy Manwaring & Stella Miller 53.57
Friday 4th 5 Tables: 1st Tina Torkington & Irene Delahunty 60.42 2nd Frances Williams & Cindy Middleton 56.25 3rd Martin & Aileen Neilan 50
For any information regarding joining and/or playing at Pembroke Bridge Club please contact Irene Delahunty on 07879856512 or email irene.dela@btinternet.com
