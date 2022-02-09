An unusual visitor turned up in Pembrokeshire earlier this week, as a seal made itself comfortable by resting on the edge of the Cleddau Estuary.
The seal was sighted relaxing in Pembroke Dock, by Hobbs Point, and was spotted by staff at the overhanging Cleddau Marine Upholstery and Vehicle Trimmers.
The seal is believed to be a common seal, which despite the name, would be a rare sighting, as the species are seldom seen in Welsh waters.
The seal species which people are much more likely to see around Pembrokeshire are grey seals, of which approximately 40 per cent of the world’s species live within UK waters.
Staff spotted the seal and stayed a safe distance away while taking the opportunity to grab a snap while it rested.
