“I FEEL very strongly about being bitten while doing my job,” a police officer assaulted in the line of duty told a court.

Haverfordwest Magistrates Court heard how, on September 13, 2021, police attended the address of Kirsty Allen, of Observatory Avenue, Milford Haven, where Allen had been drinking with her mother.

Police were called over concerns for Allen’s welfare.

When officers arrived it was explained in mitigation that Allen initially hugged the officers in question.

It was from this point that events deteriorated.

Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan said that Allen was aggressive, kicked the officers and tried to bite one of them as they attempted to calm her down.

A victim statement read in court by Ms Vaughan on behalf of one of the officers said:

“I feel very strongly about being bitten while doing my job. It is disgusting. Kirsty was aggressive towards officers and this is not something we should have to put up with while helping vulnerable people.”

Defence solicitor Tom Lloyd said that his client was dissapointed she committed the offence against people who had helped her in the past.

"My client is an extremely vulnerable lady," said Mr Lloyd. "Because of her vulnerabilities she has been supported by the police on a number of occasions.

"She was having a few drinks with her mother then there was a call for the defendant's welfare. Police attended and the first thing she tries to do is hug them. Then things started to deteriorate.

"She is disappointed she has committed an offence against the police because they have helped her before."

Mr Lloyd said his client suffers from biopolar disorder and had experienced domestic abuse in the past.

On February 8, 35-year-old Allen pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting emergency workers in Milford Haven.

Allen was fined £200 and made to pay compensation of £100 to each officer involved in the incident.

She’ll also pay a surcharge of £34 and £85 costs.