Hywel Dda Health Charities is offering fundraisers free spaces at some of Wales’ leading challenge events in 2022, with a range of running, swimming and cycling places available.

The events provide the opportunity not only reach personal fitness goals, but also to experience the wonderful Welsh countryside and coastline in the most exhilarating ways possible - all while raising funds for our local NHS charity!

Places are offered on a first come first serve basis, with fundraisers asked to pledge a minimum sponsorship amount for the charity.

Opportunities on offer include:

Merlin Ride, 10th April

This outstanding cycle event caters for both experienced and new riders with two stunning routes to choose from – 60 miles and 100 miles – which start and finish in Cross Hands. To gain a place, fundraisers are asked to pledge to raise a minimum of £150 in sponsorship for the charity.

CARTEN100, 7th May

The CARTEN100 cycle ride sees cyclists taking a leisurely 100-mile ride from Cardiff to Tenby. The ride follows a fairly direct route from Cardiff to Tenby, using A roads, B roads and cycle routes. To secure one of the charity’s free spaces, fundraisers are asked to pledge a minimum of £200 in sponsorship.

Long Course Weekend Wales, 1st – 3rd July

The Long Course Weekend Wales takes place in Pembrokeshire and is the biggest multisport festival in Europe. Events include:

• The Wales Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

• The Wales Swim (choose from 2.4 or 1.2 miles)

• The Wales Sportive (40, 70 and 114-mile cycle options)

• LCW Kinder children’s event.

The charity has free places available for fundraisers at each event, and minimum sponsorship varies according to the event.

The charity also has free spaces for our fundraisers on the Nant yr Arian Silver Trail (2nd April), Red Kite Challenge (30th April), Aber Cycle Fest (4th & 5th June) and the Cardiff Half Marathon (2nd October).

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our fundraisers swimming, cycling and running places at some of the very best challenge events in Wales – and the World!

“We only have limited spaces so if you are interested, do get in touch as soon as possible. We welcome individuals and teams, and there are events to suit a range of abilities. It’s a great opportunity to achieve your fitness goals – and to raise valuable funds for your local NHS!”

For more information about entry onto any of the events listed above, please contact the Hywel Dda Health Charities Team by phone on 01267 239815 or by email at Fundraising.HywelDda@wales.nhs.uk.