There were nearly 1,250 crimes committed in Pembroke Dock throughout 2021, according to the latest statistics available from Police.uk

Across the town, there were a total of 1,247 crimes reported in the last calendar year, with spring being the most crime-heavy part of the year.

Between March and May, 373 (29.9 per cent) of the town’s crimes were committed within the three-month period.

The most common crime committed in Pembroke Dock was violence and sexual offences, of which there were 545 (43.7 per cent), with anti-social behaviour offences being the second most common (210 – 16.8 per cent).