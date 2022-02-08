Narberth Under 14s travelled to Aberystwyth on Sunday and faced a very strong and resilient opposition.

The young Otters put in a strong team performance against very physical opposition, and showed great resilience in defence.

At half-time there was just a one point difference, with the home team having edged in front.

The second half saw the Otters take advantage of the strong wind to take the lead, and held out for a well deserved 22-27 win.

The try scorers were Will Ford (2), Luke Devonald and Oscar Willington, with Oscar Willington supplying the kicks.