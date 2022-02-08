PEMBROKESHIRE JUNIOR NETBALL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
UNDER 12’s:
• POOL A: Fishguard A 10 v 0 Pembroke (2); Sapphires White 0 v 5 Sapphires Black; Fishguard A 6 v 1 Sapphires White; Pembroke (2) 0 v 3 Sapphires Black; Fishguard A 6 v 1 Sapphires Black; Pembroke (2) 1 v 1 Sapphires White.
Winners: Fishguard A. Runners-up: Sapphires Black
• POOL B: Fishguard B 4 v 0 Pembroke (3); Chaos Lightening 1 v 5 Pembroke (1); Chaos Thunder 7 v 1 Fishguard B; Pembroke (3) 0 v 7 Pembroke (1); Chaos Lightening 0 v 5 Chaos Thunder; Pembroke (1) 6 v 0 Fishguard B; Chaos Thunder 5 v 0 Pembroke (3); Chaos Lightening 1 v 2 Fishguard B; Pembroke (1) 4 v 1 Chaos Thunder; Pembroke (3) 0 v 3 Chaos Lightening.
Winners: Pembroke 1. Runners-up: Chaos Thunder.
UNDER 14’s:
• POOL A: Fishguard 1 v 0 Chaos Hurricanes; Chaos Hurricanes 1 v 3 Sapphires Black; Sapphires Black 4 v 1 Fishguard.
Winners: Sapphires Black. Runners-up: Fishguard.
• POOL B: Chaos Cyclones 9 v 1 Sapphires White; Sapphires White 2 v 3 Pembroke; Pembroke 2 v 4 Chaos Cyclones.
Winners: Chaos Cyclones. Runners-up: Pembroke.
UNDER 16’s:
• POOL A: Sapphires White 3 v 6 Chaos Purple; Fishguard 0 v 10 Sapphires White; Fishguard 5 v 4 Chaos Purple.
Winners: Sapphires White. Runners-up: Chaos Purple. (This pool went down to goal difference).
POOL B: St David’s 1 v 15 Sapphires Black; Sapphires Black 9 v 4 Chaos Blue; Chaos Blue 4 v 5 St David’s.
Winners: Sapphires Black. Runners up: St David’s
FINALS DAY: Sunday, 6 February:
• UNDER 12’s: Semi final 1: Fishguard 5 v 1 Chaos Thunder. Semi final 2: Pembroke 1 3 v 3 Sapphires Black AET: Pembroke 1 4 v 5 Sapphires Black. Final: Fishguard 8 v 1 Sapphires Black.
• UNDER 14’s: Semi final 1: Sapphires Black 3 v 3 Pembroke AET; Sapphires Black 4 v 5 Pembroke. Semi final 2: Chaos Cyclones 9 v 2 Fishguard. Final: Pembroke 1 v 10 Chaos Cyclones.
• UNDER 16’s: Semi final 1: Sapphires White 6 v 5 St David’s. Semi final 2: Sapphires Black 11 v 4 Chaos Purple. Final: Sapphires Black 14 v 6 Sapphires White.
The following teams will go through to the next round to represent Pembrokeshire.
•Under 12’s:
Winners: Fishguard
Runners up: Sapphires Black
• Under 14’s:
Winners: Chaos Cyclones
Runners up: Pembroke
• Under 16’s:
Winners: Sapphires Black
Runners up: Sapphires White
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.