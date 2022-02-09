A TENBY man has denied making homophobic comments outside a pub in the town.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates on February 8, prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan said how, on July 7, at the Five Arches pub, Edward Cameron, 61, made comments which were of a homophobic nature.
His defence solicitor Mike Kelleher said Cameron denied making the remarks and did not believe his behaviour was in any way threatening or abusive.
Cameron, of Heywood Court, pleaded not guilty to one charge of using threatening and abusive words and behaviour.
Cameron was put on conditional bail until his trial, which is to be heard at Haverfordwest on March 23.
The conditions of his bail include not to enter the Five Arches and not to make contact with three individuals involved in the case.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.