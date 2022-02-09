A MAN was arrested in Haverfordwest for being drunk and disorderly after being unable to attend his uncle’s funeral, a court heard.
When police approached David Thomas, of the town’s Goat Street, it was said he was punching himself in the head.
Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan told the court how, on January 29 at Castle Square, Thomas was acting strangely after being thrown out a pub and telling officers not to touch him while punching himself.
In mitigation, defence solicitor Tom Lloyd explained how this was a one-off incident and that his client had drunk a particularly large amount after being frustrated that he could not attend his uncle’s funeral.
Thirty-eight-year-old Thomas pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 8 to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
He was fined £133, made to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.