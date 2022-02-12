The Sensational Sixties Experience Show will be appearing at Swansea Grand Theatre for one night only in April - and we can reveal the exclusive line-up.

With a brand new production for 2022, the show on Thursday April 28 is promising a three-hour Sixties spectacular of pure nostalgia.

"The show, with the definite feel good factor, will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960’s," said a spokesperson for Stageright Promotions Ltd.

"Five legendary names will take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.

"It's first time we've had Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich on tour, and it's creating quite a bit of interest.

"Come to relive your childhood memories, or just simply see what your parents have been raving about for all these years. Full of timeless classics, this is the must see 60’s show for 2022."

We can reveal that the line-up will include:

MIKE PENDER MBE (original voice of The Searchers)

The Searchers were formed by Mike Pender and John McNally originally as a Skiffle group in Liverpool in 1959. As they went into the 60’s they turned to mainstream pop. They were rivalled only by The Beatles and Gerry and The Pacemakers.

The band notched up 6 UK top ten hits with 3 of those reaching number one and spent 36 weeks in the top 10 of which 7 of those weeks were at the number 1 spot. Hits include Needles And Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sweets For My Sweet, When You Walk In The Room.

THE TREMS (former members of The Tremeloes)

Starting out as an English beat group founded in Dagenham Essex in 1958, originally called Brian Poole And The Tremeloes. Hits include, Even The Bad Times Are Good, Do You Love Me, Call Me Number One and Silence Is Golden.

DOZY BEAKY MICK & TICH

Originally called Dave Dee And The Bostons formed in 1961. Changing their name to Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich in 1964. In 1966 the band were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52. In Germany alone in 1967, record sales out sold The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. Hits include Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu plus many more.

THE FORTUNES

Hailing from Birmingham England, the band first came into prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential Pirate Radio Station of the same name. Other classics include, Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go.

THE DAKOTAS

Originally convened as a backing group from Manchester, the band were largely associated with Billy J Kramer. Hits include, Little Children, The Cruel Sea, Do You Want To Know A Secret.

The concert commences at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the box office on 01792 475715 or online @ www.swanseagrand.co.uk.