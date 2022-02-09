A Welsh Government programme to test wastewater for Covid-19 has been expanded to 48 sites which will cover all Welsh health boards and local authorities.

The programme, launched in June 2020, provides data on the prevalence of coronavirus, with the scheme also helping the early detection of the Omicron variant in Wales.

Scientists in Bangor University initially developed the process of testing for Covid-19 in wastewater, and the scientists have been working in partnership with organisations including Cardiff University and Welsh Government.

Previously, only 19 sites were being used to test sewage for traces of Covid-19, which in west Wales included Haverfordwest as part of a £500,000 funding from Welsh Government in 2020.

The 48 sites nationwide have been provided with automated monitoring equipment to provide samples of wastewater which can give insights to the virus.

Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan said: “The wastewater data has helped us to understand how the pandemic has changed and allowed us to follow the Omicron wave though our communities.

“With the help of the scientists and water companies in Wales, we have increased the monitoring sites from 19 to 48 and introduced automatic sampling equipment providing even more detailed insights into wastewater testing compared with the methods we originally adopted.”

Chief scientific adviser for health Rob Orford added: “Wastewater monitoring has the potential to be representative of the true levels of Covid-19 in our communities, as it is less affected by changes to community testing policy and whether or not people get tested.

“We are keen to continue to explore how wastewater can play an important part of our future testing strategy as we begin to move from pandemic to endemic. Wastewater also has some exciting potential beyond Covid-19 and could be used to monitor the levels of many other viruses like influenza and anti-microbial resistance.”

Professor David Jones from Bangor University’s School of Natural Sciences, who co-leads the development of the testing technology, said: “Covid-19 has been a huge learning curve for virology, and our wastewater testing has been able to identify new variants of the virus in almost real-time, so we welcome its expansion across Wales.

“We know that the faster the data can be produced, the better-informed public health officials can be in making important decisions about the measures needed.”