A PLASTERER who broke both his hands after an argument with his partner has been disqualified from driving, a court heard.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan Lovelace, who currently resides in Sheldon, Birmingham, had previously been living in the county before a domestic argument with his partner.

Lovelace attended Haverfordwest Magistrates on February 8 on a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis after being caught allegedly drink-driving.

Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan told the court how, on October 31, at Twycross, near Saundersfoot, Lovelace said to officers he was already drunk and did not need to take a roadside test.

Defence representative Mike Kelleher told how Lovelace had been out with friends, took a taxi back to his house, got in an argument with his partner and during the course of the dispute broke both his hands.

The case was briefly adjourned so a report could be made on Lovelace.

When probation officer Julie Norman returned to court she explained that it was a domestic incident that had caused Lovelace to get in his vehicle and that he could not remember driving because of the amount of alcohol he said he had drunk.

Ms Norman went on to say Lovelace intended to stay in Pembrokeshire but was unsure whether the relationship would survive.

In mitigation Mr Kelleher explained that at the time, his client was in considerable pain and his priority was to get to hospital. He said Lovelace would also most likely lose his employment as a result of being unable to drive.

Lovelace pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was made to complete 150 hours unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

He was also placed under a community order until February 7, 2023, which included 10 days of rehabilitation.

Lovelace will pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.