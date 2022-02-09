Pizza is a dish that remains ever-popular, whether that be in a restaurant, from a takeaway or from a supermarket.

It even has a whole day to celebrate it, with National Pizza Day being recognised on February 9 of each year.

There are a number of great places in Pembrokeshire to try some pizza if you fancy taking a trip to a restaurant for it, with the review site TripAdvisor breaking down some of the best.

Here are some of the best restaurants in Pembrokeshire based on Tripadvisor reviews for you to visit on National Pizza Day.

What are the best restaurants in Pembrokeshire for pizza?

Impasto Pizza Bar

Location: 4 & 5 Sovereign House Nelson Quay, Milford Haven, SA73 3AJ 

TripAdvisor: 5/5

Number of 'excellent' reviews: 204

The Canteen

Location: Market Street, Newport -Trefdraeth, SA42 0PH 

TripAdvisor: 5/5

Number of 'excellent' reviews: 467

Grain

Location: 1 High Street, St. Davids, SA62 6SA 

TripAdvisor: 5/5

Number of 'excellent' reviews: 103

Top Joes

Location: Upper Frog Street, Tenby, SA70 7JD 

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

Number of 'excellent' reviews: 657

Sunshine Italian Restaurant 

Location: Broad Haven House, Enfield Road, The Seafront, Haverfordwest, Broad Haven SA62 3JN 

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

Number of 'excellent' reviews: 244

