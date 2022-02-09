Pizza is a dish that remains ever-popular, whether that be in a restaurant, from a takeaway or from a supermarket.
It even has a whole day to celebrate it, with National Pizza Day being recognised on February 9 of each year.
There are a number of great places in Pembrokeshire to try some pizza if you fancy taking a trip to a restaurant for it, with the review site TripAdvisor breaking down some of the best.
Here are some of the best restaurants in Pembrokeshire based on Tripadvisor reviews for you to visit on National Pizza Day.
What are the best restaurants in Pembrokeshire for pizza?
Impasto Pizza Bar
Location: 4 & 5 Sovereign House Nelson Quay, Milford Haven, SA73 3AJ
TripAdvisor: 5/5
Number of 'excellent' reviews: 204
Book a table here.
The Canteen
Location: Market Street, Newport -Trefdraeth, SA42 0PH
TripAdvisor: 5/5
Number of 'excellent' reviews: 467
Book a table here.
Grain
Location: 1 High Street, St. Davids, SA62 6SA
TripAdvisor: 5/5
Number of 'excellent' reviews: 103
Book a table here.
Top Joes
Location: Upper Frog Street, Tenby, SA70 7JD
TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
Number of 'excellent' reviews: 657
Book a table here.
Sunshine Italian Restaurant
Location: Broad Haven House, Enfield Road, The Seafront, Haverfordwest, Broad Haven SA62 3JN
TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
Number of 'excellent' reviews: 244
Book a table here.
