Work has begun to transform a 19th century lifeboat station into a new purpose-built facility for Tenby’s inshore D-Class lifeboat.

The RNLI charity has secured planning permission to transform the Grade II listed building on Castle Beach.

The building was taken out of use by the RNLI in 1905.

The charity was keen to use the site to provide a joint base to house the inshore station whilst providing welfare facilities on site for RNLI lifeguards, who operate during the summer months.

Last October, Tenby welcomed a new D-class inshore lifeboat, the Kathleen Ann.

The arrival of the Kathleen Ann was hailed as 'an exciting milestone' in the history of the station The D-Class inshore lifeboat currently launches from the station just off the harbour. The new location will provide a more suitable base for the volunteer crew.

Peter Slater, RNLI Estates Manager for Wales said: "This was an ideal location for us as suitable development opportunities in Tenby are difficult to come by.

"Despite being a listed building, we are confident we can sympathetically restore the old lifeboat station to its former glory and provide a sustainable future for Tenby’s D-Class.

"This will not only improve facilities for the inshore lifeboat crew but will also be able to provide a support centre and welfare for our lifeguards, improving our lifesaving effect in the Tenby area.

"We look forward to seeing the project come into fruition."

The work is due to take around 12 weeks. Picture: RNLI

Work commenced late last month and is expected to take around 12 weeks.

The old slipway and ramp will be restored as part of the project.