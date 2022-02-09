The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales has announced that bookings are now open for the Skomer Island Monday guided walks, to take place later on in the year.
With the days getting brighter and longer, we can look forward to the next few months where the sun will shine over Pembrokeshire, which brings with it much glorious wildlife.
Puffins, seals and dolphins are just some of the creatures that people can expect to see on the guided walks across the island.
The walks, led by local expert Dave Astins will give exclusive access to the island, on a day closed to all other visitors.
The guided walks will take place on the following Mondays:
- May 9
- May 16
- May 23
- June 6
- June 13
- June 20
- June 27
- July 11
In order to book onto one of the walks, or for further information, email islands@welshwildlife.org
