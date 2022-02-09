The Welsh Affairs Committee has launched an inquiry to look at Wales’ position in the tourism market, and how the UK Government can help promote Wales to worldwide tourists.
The inquiry will question what is attracting international visitors to Wales, connecting and taxation measures to support the tourism sector, and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic through the Tourism Recovery Plan.
MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, and chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee, Stephen Crabb said:
“The coronavirus crisis cost the Welsh tourism sector around £6billion in 2020, but even pre-pandemic Wales has punched below its weight in attracting visitors from around the world.
“With the UK Government charting a course towards recovery for every nation in the Union, it is vitally important that we look at how to invigorate the Welsh visitor economy.
“Through this inquiry, we hope to establish how to support Wales to become the global tourist destination it deserves to be.”
