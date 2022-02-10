An international art competition is coming to Pembrokeshire later this year, with the previous event attracting more than 1,000 entries from 24 worldwide countries.
The 2022 Wales Contemporary Open International Competition will be taking place at the Waterfront Gallery on Milford Haven Marina.
The competition was last held in 2020, when entries came in from China, Russia, Chile, Japan, Australia, Singapore, the United States and many more nations.
This year, the high-calibre judging panel will include:
- Rebecca Salter R A – President of the Royal Academy
- Jill Piercy – Writer and curator specialising in contemporary visual arts in Wales and Europe
- Ashley Hall – PhD professor of design innovation design research, School of Design Royal College of Art (UNESCO Chair Designate)
Chairman of The Waterfront Gallery, Patrick Edgington together with the director and curator David Randell, are seeking sponsors for it.
They may be contacted via the gallery or directly on 01646 695699.
