TWO young footballers whose heroic actions prevented a potentially fatal accident on the M4 found themselves guests of honour at Swansea City’s Liberty Stadium on Saturday.
Swansea Academy players Hari Thomas and Dylan Pritchard-Evans showed commendable team-work when Hari’s mum, Catrin, passed out at the wheel whilst driving them home from a training session.
Realising his mum had fainted, Hari, 13, from Ferwig, grabbed the wheel and managed to steer the Volkswagen onto the hard shoulder.
Having witnessed the drama from the back seat, Dylan, 12, from Aberporth, shouted at Hari to engage the handbrake and switch on the hazard warning lights as the car came to a halt.
The boys – both pupils at Ysgol y Preseli, Crymych – then flagged down passing motorists who came to their aid.
Catrin was subsequently taken to Morriston Hospital from where, following a series of tests, she was later discharged, none the worse for her experience.
And on Saturday the boys received the full VIP treatment as they watched the Swans triumph 1-0 over Blackburn Rovers from an executive box.
Hari and Dylan were introduced to the crowd by announcer Ken Johns, met up with legendary former Swans striker Lee Trundle and even endured a spot of mothering from female mascot Cybil the Swan!
