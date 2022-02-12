With National Pizza Day occurring this week (Wednesday, February 9), we are looking at the top five Italian restaurants in Pembrokeshire, according to TripAdvisor.

Previously, we have looked at several of county’s hot spots, including the best curry houses, Chinese restaurants and cafes.

But when it comes to Italian restaurants across the county, Milford Haven is home to Pembrokeshire’s number one, with the Waterfront-based Impasto Pizza Bar coming out on top.

The restaurant ranks as the number one restaurant in the town of any cuisine, and was named as a TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Destination, scoring five out of five on food, service and value.

Across the estuary, Peppes Pizza Pembroke comes in at second on the list, with 84 ratings giving the restaurant 5.0 out of five overall.

The north of the county is home to third-placed The Canteen in Newport-Trefdraeth, which also has a 5.0 rating, with a score of five out of five on food, service and atmosphere, and a 4.5 on value.

Staying in the north of the county, St Davids’ Grain is fourth on rankings, as one customer said: “Lovely food - best Pizza I have had for ages, good drink and welcoming staff.”

The top five is rounded off with Sunshine Italian Restaurant by Broad Haven beach, also named as a Travellers Choice Destination after its 4.5 score on food, service and value.