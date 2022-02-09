Two Pembrokeshire schools are partially closed today, February 9, due to staff shortages.
Pembrokeshire Learning Centre remains partially closed for the third consecutive day due to a lack of staff.
Pembrokeshire County Council said that the centre in Neyland’s Haven Class will switch to online learning for today.
All affected parents are being contacted via telephone and are asked to contact the centre, a pupil referral unit for young people with behavioural, emotional and social difficulties, with any queries.
“Once again we apologise for these difficulties,” said a council spokesperson. “But would like to reassure you, we are doing everything possible to keep the centre open to as many learners as possible.”
Ysgol Llandudoch in St Dogmaels is also partially closed and will remain so for the rest of the week.
The school’s Dosbarth Dwrgi will be closed until Monday, February 14.
