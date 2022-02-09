AN ‘edge’, or ‘cool’; these aren’t adjectives you would always associate with Haverfordwest Town Council, but the ambitions of its newest councillor could help HTC climb the charts – so to speak.

Forty-seven-year old Shane Pearce is the newest member of the council, appointed in a full town council meeting on January 21.

One of Cllr Pearce’s ambitions is to provide more live music events to Haverfordwest, a town Shane believes people are doing a lot of good in.

“We have everything in Haverfordwest,” said Cllr Pearce.

“There are a lot of positive things going on around here. A lot of people are making an effort.”

There is a disarming quality to Cllr Pearce. When the Western Telegraph met him at the town council offices, the latest representative for the Castle Ward is articulate and easy to speak to. Cllr Pearce exudes a relaxed quality, probably coming from having lived a rather eclectic life and now being in a position to give something back.

A former Royal Engineer, who's written a book and used to run two music venues in Haverfordwest - Jam Shop on Cartlett Street in 2005 and Roof Tops Lounge between 2006 and 2013 - Cllr Pearce is currently involved in research into metal health and treatments using medical cannabis. He runs Grow on Dew Street – a mental health and pain management centre.

Cllr Pearce wanted to get involved with the town council because he says it can offer close links to the community.

“I became a town councillor to get involved in local based projects,” said Cllr Pearce. “I have a bit of time on my hands so why not get involved in more local work.”

One of the things Cllr Pearce wants to address in the town is music and giving people something to do. Having previously run a pub, rehearsal studio and live music venue, Cllr Pearce has a lot of experience he could bring to this area of social engagement, something he is determined to do.

“One of my aims is to get more music-based facilities down here,” said Shane. “More music events and things for people to do.

“Also a lot of people round here work independently and I want to get them working together.”

The final question is a bit of a sound bite but Shane takes it in his stride, answering surprisingly quickly to a question that can leave many stumped.

What’s your favourite thing about Haverfordwest?

“The characters," replied Shane with a wry smile. "This town is full of characters.”

This year is a big year for local councils, with local elections taking place across Wales on May 5.