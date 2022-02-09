Motorists across the UK are set to benefit from a major government crackdown on rogue parking charges, slashing fines and making a clearer appeal system, a Senedd member has said.
The new package of measures will protect drivers from unfair and extortionate charges, with a new Code of Practice to help keep private parking firms in check.
The proposals include:
- A maximum cap for parking fines
- A 10-minute grace period before a late fine can be issued
- A requirement for parking firms to clearly display pricing and terms and conditions.
Speaking about the announcement, Samuel Kurtz, MS for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said: “Some communities across West Wales have been plagued by private parking firms who wanted to cash in on the large numbers of tourists that visit our fabulous destinations.
“However, it’s not only tourists who are caught out by large parking fines from private companies, but locals too.
“With this announcement from the UK Government, action can be taken to ensure a level of fairness and standardisation from parking firms, and stop some of the dodgy practices some companies undertake in.
“This will better protect our local communities, and ensure these companies aren't cashing in on motorists.”
