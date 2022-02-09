An award-winning builder and his team working on 'a welcome addition to the town of Laugharne' have been praised by local Senedd member Samuel Kurtz.
The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire member recently visited the Pludds Meadow housing development in Laugharne recently to congratulate Steve Kirkwood, managing director of Salem Construction, on being recognised in the National House Building Council (NHBC) Awards.
Steve and his team were the Wales regional winners in the NHBC’s small builder category, a recognition of the high standard of construction and craftmanship which has been undertaken on the Pludds Meadow estate.
Samuel was given a tour of the site by Steve and inspectors from the NHBC and saw properties at different stages of development.
Samuel said: “I was really impressed to see the high standards which were being employed by Steve and his staff. The attention to detail, from the positioning of power sockets to the quality of wood used in the staircases, really shone through.
“It was great to see a local builder, employing a number of local people, producing homes to such high standards.
"They thoroughly deserve the recognition that they have received, and the properties are a welcome addition to the town of Laugharne.
“The NHBC play an important role in highlighting and guaranteeing the standard and quality of home building across the country and with a home being the biggest purchase most of us will ever make in our lives, the reassurance that their recognition carries is both reassuring and important.”
