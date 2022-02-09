A WOMAN living on notorious ‘Killer Bend’ on the A487 near Cardigan says she cannot believe a lower speed limit has not been enforced.

Jayne Cooke said she had been the first on the scene at many accidents - including one which demolished the front of her house in January 2020.

“There were two incidents last month where vehicles lost control and ended up in the fields that border the roads,” she said.

“If any cars or pedestrians had been heading north it would have resulted in a fatality - I can’t believe that nothing has been done about it.

“Ceredigion County Council admits that the road is too dangerous for children to walk to school and has provided free bus travel for all the kids who have lived here, even though the schools are within walking distance.

“The only way to make the road safe for all road users would be to reduce the speed.”

Cardigan councillor John Adams-Lewis has long advocated an extension of the 40 mph speed limit on the Cardigan By-pass from the Cae Morgan Road junction all the way to Penyparc.

He believes that the 60 mph limit to Penyparc is pointless as the road layout makes it impossible for drivers to overtake slow-moving vehicles prior to reaching the village.

Cllr Adams-Lewis has the backing of MS Elin Jones and Ceredigion MP Ben Lake, both of whom have urged Lee Waters, deputy minister for climate change, to take action.

In a letter to Mr Lake this week, the Minister stated that, following a study into recent collisions, a report had recommended the existing bend warning signage and road markings be improved and enhanced.

But in a email to Mr Lake, Ms Cooke said she shared Cllr Adams-Lewis’s disappointment that safety concerns had not been addressed.

“Whilst road signage may slightly improve the safety of people in cars it does nothing to improve the safety of all other road users - namely pedestrians, cyclists and wildlife,” she added.

“It is concerning that we have to await the outcome of some longer-term plan before we achieve a reduction in speed on this treacherous bend.