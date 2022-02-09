If you have a partner that is a big Disney fan but are struggling with what to buy them for Valentine's Day then look no further as we've rounded up the best love-themed products for you to choose from straight from shopDisney.

The new collection doesn't disappoint with new exclusive Mickey and Minne Valentines plush and Marvel-themed products too.

See all the great Valentine's Disney gifts you can get for the perfect Disney fan present.

Disney's Valentines Collection:

Disney Store Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Medium Soft Toy:

The new plush toy is great for any Mickey fans, wearing smart trousers, a shirt, and a bow tie Mickey is ready for his date with his Valtetnines's Minnie.

The plush is priced at £20 and if you want the pair you can also get Minnie in a heart-themed dress for £20.

Buy Mickey Mouse Valentines Plush via shopDisney.

Avengers 'Valentines Assemble' Customisable T-Shirt For Adults

If you know someone that's a fan of Marvel then this shirt is perfect with the six original Avengers assembled in time for Valentine's Day.

The character shirt is also customisable, allowing you to choose the colour of the shirt.

Grab the shirt now for just £16 via shopDisney.

Disney Store Mickey Mouse ‘Love’ Mug

This cute matte pink mug is a great way to show love and keep the Disney theme.

With the famous Mickey Icon as the O, the dishwasher safe mug is a steal at just £16.

Buy now via shopDisney.

Loungefly Donald and Daisy Mini Backpack

If you're loved one is a fan of Longefly or Donald the Duck then this backpack is the perfect gift.

With the loved-up pair surrounded with hearts and Disney balloons, the bag is perfect for everyday use and a great addition to any Loungefly collection.

You can get the backpack now for £78 via shopDisney.

WALL-E & EVE Couples Customisable T-Shirt For Adults And Children

Get matching shirts for your next visit to Disney with these Wall-E and Eve love-themed shirts.

The customisable shirts are available in a range of colours and will make sure you'll never lose your Eve or Wall-E.

Grab the shirts now for £16 each via shopDisney.

Star Wars X Pandora Grogu Charm

Add this cute Gorgu charm to your loved ones' Pandora bracelet and make any Star Wars fan happy.

The charm is based on the character from Disney+ show The Mandalorian and is priced at £45.

Buy now via shopDisney.