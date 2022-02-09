The site of a former Pembrokeshire clothing factory could provide sheltered accommodation to the over 55s if Pembrokeshire County Council planners give it the green light.

The application, by ABP Properties of Cardigan, for the land at Goodwick’s former Dewhirst (also known as Slimma) site is for 26 independent park homes for ‘a sheltered community of retired elder persons’.

The houses, which will be available as leasehold only, will be high-quality chalet lodge style accommodation built on brick plinths on top of permanent foundations.

The application says that they will be built to a high specification to successfully accommodate year-round occupation and will have pitched roofs, decking, feature cladding and porch style entrances to separate them visually from more typical holiday park or static caravan site structures.

The plan is to put two three-bed homes, four 2-bed units with a study and 20 2-bed units without a study on the site.

21 units will be sited on the main site, with a further five in a smaller section across the road.

Ground and property maintenance will be provided as part of the leasehold agreement ‘to serve the elderly community and ensure a pleasant residential environment is maintained’.

The application says that the development addresses an identified local need with respect to the ageing population of Pembrokeshire and also states that the developer is willing to agree to restrict the occupancy of the units to the over 55s in perpetuity.

The site is currently a brownfield site and t is stated that the addition of housing will change the character of the site from a hard, open and unkept space and effectively green it up extensive soft landscaping, planting and ponds.

Each unit will also have private off-street parking, with additional parking bays for visitors and emergency vehicles.

The application says that the site has been on the market for a considerable time and that the current offer on the table for it will only progress if planning is approved.

“[This] represents the only credible offer on the table at present and indeed for the foreseeable future,” states the application.

“This offer is, however, dependant on obtaining planning permission for such a development.”

Fishguard and Goodwick town council has written to endorse the application saying it is fully supported with no reservations: “It is seen as a positive move and something that the towns should embrace,” it said.

Members of the public have until February 16 to comment on the application 21/0877/PA.