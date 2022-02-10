IT’S a sad end to a vital community hub in the village of Milton.

The current custodians of Milton Brewery pub have decided to close the doors to the popular establishment for good.

Described as a great place for villagers to socialise, the Western Telegraph spoke to one of the managers.

Wanting to remain unnamed, the manager claimed issues with the building were the deciding factor in the decision to close the pub’s doors.

“The building is in need of some love,” alleged the manager.

“The pub was a venture in difficult times. We felt we pulled it off and people were appreciative of what we were doing.”

The owners decided to close the business in January.

A post on The Milton Brewery Facebook page read: “Unfortunately the building has been falling down around us and despite our best efforts we can no longer continue to run the business and serve our customers in the way we want to.

“We have been in limbo for too long, living and working in an environment that is unsafe for us, our staff and our customers.

“We have been waiting for the estate to fix the roof and start with the long overdue renovation of this beautiful village pub but we simply cannot wait any longer.

“It's such a shame to see what is such an important asset to the community be neglected and left to ruin.

“We hope one day the building is given the respect it deserves and the village gets the pub it needs.”

Carew Estates, which owns the building the pub was situated in, has been contacted for comment.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, the Milton Brewery manager described how it was a shame for the whole community the pub had to shut.

“It (the pub) is really needed,” continued the manager. “We’re a village and it was good for young and old to congregate and socialise.

“Look, we had some great times there and the estate was good to us, but if we had stayed there we would have had to compromise on our vision.”

It’s not all bad news though.

The pub was combined with café and bike shop Amity Customs which will be reopening at a new venue.

“We will be opening a new bike shop and café very soon," said the manager, “in the next couple of weeks hopefully.

“We still have some exciting things planned in the pipeline.”