There have been 191 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
PHW figures for today (Wednesday, February 9), state there were 114 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 51 in Pembrokeshire and 26 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 76,944 – 42,959 in Carmarthenshire, 23,048 in Pembrokeshire and 10,937 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on January 30 there were 26,681 lateral flow testing episodes – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 3,035 were positive.
There were three new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 688 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,388 new cases of coronavirus and 17 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 795,161 cases and 6,889 deaths.
There have been 8,956 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,514,744 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,373,698 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,853,908 people and 54,198 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
