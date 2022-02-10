From 7-13 February 2022, schools, youth groups, organisations and individuals across the UK will take part in Children’s Mental Health Week. This year’s theme is Growing Together.

Growing Together is about growing emotionally and finding ways to help each other grow. Challenges and setbacks can help us to grow and adapt and trying new things can help us to move beyond our comfort zone into a new realm of possibility and potential. However, emotional growth is often a gradual process that happens over time, and sometimes we might feel a bit ‘stuck’.

For Children's Mental Health Week 2022, we will be encouraging children (and adults) to consider how they have grown and how they can help others to grow.

1 in 6 children and young people have a diagnosable mental health problem, and many more struggle with challenges from bullying to bereavement.

So here at LOCALIQ we have teamed up with several local businesses that have kindly sponsored a chosen local charity that supports children during Children’s Mental Health Week 2022 and beyond.

Torch Theatre: Mind Pembrokeshire

Our Resource Centre is ‘the hub’ open 365 days a year to anyone looking for mental health support. Our staff are experienced and encouraging. We listen, advise, and support. We're there when you need us.

For more information visit – www.mindpembrokeshire.org.uk

KO Carpets: Megan's Starr

We are a registered charity that shows love and kindness to individuals in the community who are in dire need of them. Our Foundation concentrates on providing help, advice, and support to young people and parents, from a range of social backgrounds who are struggling with their mental health.

For more information visit – www.megansstarr.com

Direct Nursing Services: Get The Boys A Lift

Get the Boys a Lift (GTBAL) is a non-for-profit organisation offering free and easily accessible mental health support for the people of our community. We run a clothing and coffee shop in Haverfordwest, serving beautiful Allpress© coffee and offering a unique cafe experience, where you can chat to counsellors and make new mates. Our mission is simple, to create a happier and healthier community for all!

For more information visit – www.get-the-boys-a-lift.mybigcommerce.com

Poppies: Hafal

Hafal is a member-led Charity supporting people with mental health problems – with a special emphasis on those with a serious mental illness – and their careers and families. We also support others with a range of disabilities and their careers and families.

For more information visit - www.hafal.org

McDonald's: Samaritans

We offer a safe place for you to talk any time you like, in your own way – about whatever’s getting to you.

We won't judge you or tell you what to do, we'll listen to you. Whatever you're going through, call us free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.

For more information visit - www.samaritans.org/branches/haverfordwest

Hair Clinical: Little Princess Trust

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions

For more information visit - www.littleprincesses.org.uk

