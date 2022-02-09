St Dogmaels Community Council has started producing a monthly news report to provide regular updates on the work they are do.
The first edition for February has now been published and Cllr Jo Hutchings said she hopes it will be a good way of connecting with the community,
"It will provide a snapshot of what the Community Council is, what it does, what it is responsible for, the recent work it has undertaken, and future work that is in the planning stage," she said.
"Future issues will provide updates and photos of the ongoing work and work that has been started or completed that month, including work undertaken behind the scenes by Councillors.
"Copies will be posted on noticeboards in the village, available online on the St Dogmaels Community Council at http://stdogmaels.org/ and on social media.
"St Dogmaels Community Council hopes this will be a way forward to connecting with their community and helps people understand how a Community Council works for them."
