The road through a Pembrokeshire village is due to be closed for the next 10 days for essential work to be carried out.
The B4582 through Nevern is closed from Penwaun self-catering accommodation to Penrallt Farm.
Pembrokeshire County council has closed the road so that a retaining wall can be built along that stretch of the road.
Diversions are currently in place via the B4582 to Croft Junction, the A487 Cardigan to Fishguard roads to Temple Bar crossroads and the and the B4582 towards Nevern.
Diversions are signposted accordingly and are due to be in place until February 20.
