A PLANNING application has been submitted for development of the site of the former Haverfordia House office building in Haverfordwest.

The application was submitted on January 14 in partnership between Pembrokeshire County Council’s Housing and Social Services Departments.

The plan for the redevelopment of Haverfordia House

The proposed development at Winch Lane is a hybrid of both permanent over 55s flats and short-term re-ablement accommodation for those recovering from hospital treatment.

The facility is expected to comprise a mix of 12 en-suite re-ablement units and 25 over 55s sheltered housing apartments.

The development includes communal gardens, electric scooter storage, treatment room and shared living spaces.

It is expected that contractors will be onsite by Autumn 2022 with completion expected by the end of 2023, subject to the necessary planning permissions being granted.

Haverfordia House was demolished in June last year.

Cllr Michelle Bateman, PCC member for housing, said the proposals are exciting and will provide accommodation, not just for home owners but for people recovering from hospital treatment.

“This remains a hugely positive phase of development for the council," said Cllr Bateman. "The Haverfordia project is particularly exciting as it is a fantastic collaboration between the Housing and Social Services Departments of PCC.

“Pembrokeshire fully deserves to have a resource such as this and so many people will benefit – not just those seeking a new home but those who are recovering from a medical procedure and not quite able to return immediately to their own homes along with preventing unnecessary admissions to hospital.

“We would encourage members of the local community to engage with the planning process and are keen to consider the views of anyone who might have an interest in the development or might be affected by the construction phase.”

The plans will be available to view at Haverfordwest Leisure Centre on Thursday, February 24, from 4pm-7pm.

Members of the council’s housing development team will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the project.

To request further information about this development email housingclo@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call 01437 764551.