Netflix documentary the Tinder Swindler has put romance fraud firmly back into the spotlight this week.

The documentary looked at how fraudster Simon Leviev duped hundreds of thousands of pounds out of women he had targeted through online dating.

Romance fraud targets victims looking for love via dating websites or apps; they are then exploited using emotional manipulation.

These types of scams are among the most common types of fraud in the UK, with cases logged with Action Fraud up 40 percent last year.

The perpetrator creates a fake identity to enter into a relationship with a victim, with the intent to steal either funds or personal information.

Scammers appeal to their victim’s compassionate side and eventually, after lots of compliments and getting them to believe they’re in love, start asking for money.

Dyfed-Powys Police has said that the majority of romance fraud incidents follow a similar pattern:

First, trust is gained and a relationship is built up. Then the scammer moves on to asking for money – claiming they have a family or medical emergency, or saying they will use the funds buy a flight ticket to visit their partner. Once this money has been sent, the criminal will keep coming up with new reasons for more money to be sent.

Police have issued the following tips to stay safe while looking for love online.

Be cautious when sharing personal details with potential dates: revealing your full name, date of birth and home address could lead to your identity being stolen.

Pick a reputable dating website and use the site’s messaging service. Fraudsters will try to convince you to quickly switch to social media or texting so there’s no evidence of them asking you for money.

Never send or receive money or give away your bank details to someone you’ve only met online, no matter how much you trust them or believe their story.

Police have also highlighted the following tell-tale signs that your new internet beau could be after more than just love:

• They ask a lot of personal questions about you, but they're not interested in telling you much about themselves.

• They claim that they have high ranking roles or busy, important jobs that keep them away from home for long periods of time. This is to avoid suspicion as to why they can’t meet in person.

• They invent a reason to ask for help, using the emotional attachment the victim has built with them. The relationship may often depend on the victim sending money.

• Their pictures are too perfect – they may have been stolen from an actor or model. A reverse image search can find photos that have been taken from somewhere else. Ask a tech-savvy friend or relative to help if unsure.

If you think a loved one might have fallen for a fraudster:

Ask questions about your loved one’s new relationship: does it sound like both people are sharing the same kind of information at a similar pace?

Ask if you can see their profile: does it look genuine? Do they have multiple photographs that are clearly of the same person? Do the photos look too posed, or is the person clearly a model?

Don’t be afraid to share your suspicions with police. You are looking out for your friend or family member, and want to keep them safe.

For more information and advice visit takefive-stopfraud.org.uk/advice/general-advice/romance-scam/

For free, confidential support contact Goleudy, a commissioned service for victims and witnesses of crime. Call 0300 123 2996, email goleudy@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or visit www.goleduyvictimandwitnessservice.org.uk. Open Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm.