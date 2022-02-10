A seven-year-old pupil from Roch School has named the first floating wind platform from Pembrokeshire's renewables project Erebus.
Ollie Holloway named the first of the project’s seven platforms ‘Yellow Thunder’.
Roch School took part in Blue Gem Wind’s STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) focussed education programme.
Mike Scott, project managing director at Blue Gem Wind, said:
"Getting children excited about renewables at an early age is important, particularly as offshore wind is new to the region. We hope we can inspire local school children to think about a career in offshore wind and focus on STEM subjects at an early age.”
Lesson materials that have been designed to support the new curriculum for Wales include an animation entitled The Seagull and the Storm, which follows Roisín Renewables and her friend the Seagull as they learn about fossil fuels and their impacts on climate around the world.
Carl Evans, head teacher at Roch School, said: “This project is an excellent example of a real world cross-curricular project which are a cornerstone of the new curriculum for Wales.”
David Jones, stakeholder manager, said: “Ollie has named what could be the first of many floating wind platforms deployed in the Celtic Sea that will enable us to deliver on essential climate change targets.”
