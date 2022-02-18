Farmland values in Wales are forecast to increase in the short term as the key drivers of supply and demand come into play, but rates of growth vary depending upon land type, geography and quality.

From 2022 to 2026 agents Savills believe poorer quality livestock land will outperform prime arable land, excluding inflation, against a backdrop of continued constrained supply.

These forecasts, included in the latest report from Savills – Spotlight: The Farmland Market – build on the performance of the market in 2021, which saw values in Wales increase by an average of 5.1 per cent across all land types to £5,460 per acre.

A total of 10,300 acres of farmland were publicly marketed during 2021, compared to 12,600 acres in 2020. This amounts to an 18 per cent decrease in supply.

Daniel Rees, head of Savills rural agency team in Cardiff, noted that the drop in supply was at odds with that across much of Great Britain.

He said: "We have seen supply nudge up by an average seven per cent across Great Britain, the disparity is considerable. Scotland saw a positive turnaround of 63 per cent, while supply in England remained unchanged and Wales recorded a double-digit drop."

However he added that availability of Welsh farmland in 2021 is at least on a par with the five-year average.

"Supply has been up and down since 2016 but when you look at the average over this period, it is broadly in line with that which we saw last year.

"Our experience of the market was more positive; we marketed a record number of acres – primarily publicly but some privately. Thanks to greater buyer confidence and urgency, this translated to strong sales of dairy, livestock and mixed farms.

"Many in the industry benefited from improved yields and strong commodity prices last year, and of course while farmers in England experienced the first cut in subsidy support, here farmers continued to benefit from Welsh government’s policy of maintaining support levels."

Savills forecasts that farmland values in Wales will build on the performance of the 2021 market.

The predictions also reflect that the risk posed by uncertain trade and agricultural transition plans 12 months ago has now reduced.

Daniel added: "Farmland historically has acted as a good hedge against inflation and in the continuing low interest environment it has increased appeal as an asset class in a mixed portfolio.

"More recently its new value as a tangible store of authentic carbon and important environmental credentials, including sustainable food production, which is at the heart of Welsh government policy plans, has added to its appeal."

This reinvigorated interest in farmland, coupled with a lack of supply, has led to a revision of Savills forecasts for Great Britain as a whole.

It is now anticipated that real values for poorer quality grassland will climb, on average, 6 per cent per annum in the short term (2022-26) as the ability for pasture land to provide valuable carbon and water management services is increasing its demand over other land types.

For prime arable land, commodity prices in the short term look set to hold and an increasing interest in energy crops and renewables may continue to support profit from production and consolidation of the most productive businesses will drive competition for the best land. We expect this to support growth, estimated at 2.5 per cent annually excluding inflation, in the short term.

"It’s also clear demand for farms with a strong amenity or lifestyle appeal is expected to remain as a result of the pandemic's long lasting impact on working practices," said Daniel.

"Anyone who is considering selling their farm this year can expect to benefit from the high demand, and my advice is to go early to make the most of the market."

Cilgryman Fawr near Whitland has a guide price of £2million and is a renowned stock farm extending to about 185.49 acres and includes a farmhouse, bungalow and an extensive range of buildings