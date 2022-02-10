ST DOGMAELS pupils have been busy doing a beach clean and in the process developing their science skills through a series of events delivered by the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience.
Pupils from Ysgol Llandudoch collected over 31kg of litter which included copious amounts of dog poo bags which had been left in the sand dunes and two bin bags full of rubbish that had been fly tipped.
Year 5 and 6 also explored the ocean trenches in a 'Creatures of the Deep' workshop which looked at bioluminescence and the anatomy of a squid.
Pupils from Year 5 and 6 and 3 and 4 each spent the morning at their local beach – Poppit Sands, where they learnt about the tides, ocean currents and sources of marine plastic pollution before getting stuck in to a beach clean.
Before leaving the beach, they collected a variety of mermaid’s purses which are the empty egg cases of species of shark, skates and ray from the strandline for identification back in the classroom.
Pupils learnt all about ocean plastics in the follow up workshop and examined local plankton samples under the microscope before considering the impact of plastic on the ocean food web and steps they can take to reduce their own use of plastic.
Year 5 and 6 then undertook a two-day experiment investigating the effects of Ocean Acidification on the shells of marine snails, comparing and contrasting shells placed in two different acids versus the control experiment in sea water.
