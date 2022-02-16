Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP are pleased to announce that Carmarthen Mart will be open on Wednesday March 2nd 2022. It is our privilege to have charge of such a great livestock centre and to be able to provide the best service possible to all present and future customers. There will be markets for all classes of stock:
Every Wednesday - Dairy Cattle and Calf sales.
Every Friday - Store Cattle and Fatstock sales.
First Monday of the month - Suckler Cows, Breeding Stock, Weaned Calves and Organic Cattle.
The mart will be available for additional Dispersal Sales, Sales for TB Restricted Stock and any Special Breed and Seasonal Sales throughout the year. We very much look forward to welcoming all customers, old and new, to Carmarthen Mart from the March 2. Contact us with all entries and for further information regarding the Mart:
Huw Evans: 07976 328177
Llŷr Jones: 07812 934964
Paul Taylor: 07815 509504
Dairy cattle and calf sale every Wednesday:
Wednesday 2nd March 2022: Show and Sale Open Day.
Calves: 10.00am - Prizes for Top Price Calves
Dairy: 11.00am - Dairy’s Coming Home Show and sale with classes for Best Cow and Best Heifer.
First Monday of every month.
Suckler cow, breeding stock, weaned calf and organic cattle sales.
First sale: Monday 4th April 2022 at 10.30am.
Suckler cows followed by breeding bulls, organic cattle and weaned calves.
Store cattle and fatstock every Friday.
Friday 4th March 2022: Show and sale open day.
Barren cows: 10.00am - prizes for top price cow.
Store cattle: 11.00am - prizes for best steers/best heifers/best groups.
Bridgnorth livestock market:
Every Tuesday: weekly prime stock sale.
Fortnightly Friday: store cattle and sheep sale.
All enquiries: 01746 762666 or call Mark Burgoyne on 07831 192603, or call Martin Clack on 07977 067519.
Newcastle Emlyn Mart:
Every Thursday: weekly prime stock sale.
Fortnightly Tuesday: store cattle and sheep sale.
All enquiries: Llyr Jones 07812 934964.
