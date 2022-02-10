A LETTER, received from Janet Roberts, Saundersfoot:

Dear Editor,

Simon Hart MP (for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire) is currently Secretary of State for Wales.

On Monday (31st January) the PM made a totally unnecessary baseless slur against Sir Keir Stammer regarding a decision made while he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service regarding the possibility of the prosecution of Jimmy Savile.

His exact words were: "This leader of the opposition spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile."

Following the 'none apology apology' on Wednesday (2nd February) by the PM, decent men and women of honour with various connections to the Government, have denounced Johnson's accusation regarding Starmer's responsibility for the lack of prosecution of Savile as a smear.

Does Simon Hart agree with them? If so will he resign his Cabinet position?

I am disgusted to find that this lie has been and is still being spread by far rightwing groups.

A very frightening idea that our PM is being influenced and taking his 'information' by such groups.

On Monday this week we saw a mob attack on Sir Keir Starmer using shouts of 'traitor', paedophile protector' and 'Jimmy Savile'. Almost certainly a direct result of the PM's inflammatory words.

Many of Johnson's supporter have asked him to withdraw his smear. On Tuesday (8th January) I see that he is still refusing to do so.

As the CPS had over 6,000 staff across the country it is hardly surprising that Sir Keir Stammer could not be involved in each individual case.

Independent investigations have shown that Stammer had no personal responsibility for the decision not to prosecute Savile.

Sadly, our PM seems unable to keep control of what is happening in the building in which he lives and works.

I'm glad I live in Wales. We may not have the most charismatic leader, but he is honest, hard working and puts the care and safety of his people first - not his own ego.



Janet Roberts, Saundersfoot